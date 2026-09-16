Sagittarius Horoscope Today, September 16, 2026: This is not an ideal day for risky moves or generous promises

The day begins with the Moon in Libra in your eleventh house, so the morning can feel social, connected and slightly full of messages, plans and other people’s expectations. Friends, colleagues or group circles may pull you into conversations about goals, meetings or favours. As the morning progresses, the Moon moves into Scorpio in your twelfth house, and the tone turns inward. Later, you may want less noise, fewer opinions and more private space to think about confidence, expenses and what is draining you.
This shift is manageable if you do not overpromise early in the day. Saturn in Pisces, your fourth house, is an ongoing slow transit that brings responsibility at home and a serious emotional backdrop, which can make inner confidence slower to rebuild. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, and Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, are ongoing slow transits that can create bold impulses in communication but uncertainty around larger plans, travel or advice, so double-check before committing. Support from a trusted person may help more than pride today.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Relationship matters need gentleness because your mood may change noticeably as the day unfolds. In the morning you may seem more available and cheerful, then later withdraw into your own thoughts, and a spouse or partner could take that personally if you say nothing. Explain your mood plainly instead of becoming defensive. Married people may do better with calm coordination around routines, travel, family obligations or pending purchases than with emotional debate. If your spouse seems upset, listen first and correct only what truly needs correcting.
If you are single, this is not the strongest day for dramatic declarations, but it is useful for noticing whose company actually steadies you. A sincere exchange with a friend or companion may bring comfort. Keep promises realistic and avoid reacting sharply if someone feels overlooked.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Students may need firmer structure than usual. The morning can help with group study, collecting notes or asking questions, but later your focus may slip into scrolling, overthinking or busywork that looks productive without achieving much. Make a short schedule and finish the toughest topic first. At work, the same pattern applies.
Meetings and teamwork can move well early, while the later hours may bring hesitation about decisions, travel plans or follow-up. Mercury supports your tenth house matters, so documentation, email drafting and practical coordination can still go well if you stay disciplined. Businesspersons considering long-distance travel, deliveries or outside contacts should confirm the real benefit before spending money or effort. If the result looks uncertain, use the day for review, research and cost control rather than forcing expansion.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Be more conservative than usual with money. Expenses can rise through travel, online orders, social commitments or household needs, and small leaks may matter more than one large bill. This is not ideal for risky moves or generous promises made in a cheerful moment. If income and expense feel uneven, write everything down instead of estimating.
The morning may bring encouraging talk around gains, but later the picture can look less clear, so wait before finalising a non-essential purchase. Business travel or distance communication should have a proper budget attached. Also be cautious with comfort spending when energy dips in the second half of the day.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Your body may reflect your mood quickly today, so support both. Be cautious with diet, especially if you skip meals and then eat heavily later. Digestion, hydration and regular timing matter more than rich food or treats. The later part of the day may also bring a wish to switch off from people, and that is fine if you do it mindfully rather than disappearing from responsibilities. A short walk, light stretching and reduced screen time can steady you. If confidence feels low, complete one useful task and let that rebuild momentum instead of judging yourself too harshly.
Tip for the Day:
Save energy for essentials and keep your plans realistic.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More