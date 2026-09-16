Scorpio Horoscope Today, September 16, 2026: In career matters, confidently present your work and stay factual today

The day begins with the Moon in Libra in your twelfth house, so the early hours may feel inward, quiet or mentally crowded even before much has happened. You may need a slower start, a little privacy, or time to sort your thoughts before taking on calls and errands. As the morning progresses, the Moon moves into Scorpio in your first house, and your energy returns in a more direct, confident way. By then, decisions feel easier, your presence is stronger, and people are more likely to notice your effort.
This shift can bring a sense of satisfaction because you move from overthinking into action. Saturn in Pisces, your fifth house, is an ongoing slow transit that brings seriousness to study, children, creativity and emotional expression, supporting steady focus while also adding responsibility. Rahu in Aquarius, your fourth house, and Ketu in Leo, your tenth house, are ongoing slow transits that can create restlessness between home comfort and work image, so keep both sides of life simple and manageable.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Love becomes easier once your own mind settles. In the first part of the day, you may be quieter than usual, and a partner could misread that as distance unless you send one honest message or explain your mood simply. Later, with the Moon in your first house, warmth and presence return.
Married people may find that practical support means more than grand promises today, whether that is helping with a purchase, listening properly, or adjusting an evening plan. Relations with your spouse can remain pleasant when both sides avoid guessing games. If you are single, a conversation through neighbours, relatives or a familiar circle may lead to a more serious introduction, but let it develop naturally. Support offered to your partner will be appreciated more than constant advice.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
This is a constructive day for students and working professionals. Concentration improves clearly as the day moves on, making it easier to complete reading, solve doubts or sit through a long class without drifting. If you are preparing for an exam, interview or review, sincere study and regular revision will serve you better than multitasking. Mercury supports your eleventh house matters, so useful feedback from friends, classmates or colleagues can help you improve quickly. In career matters, confidence grows when you present your work neatly and stay factual.
Those in service may impress seniors through reliability, tidy communication and a willingness to finish what others avoid. Businesspeople can work with confidence too, especially if they keep records updated and focus on sensible margins instead of trying to impress with speed.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Money prospects look practical rather than flashy, but they are supportive. Businesspersons may feel surer in pricing, purchases or client discussions, and that can help profits if they avoid overcommitting timelines or stock. Salaried people may benefit from clearing reimbursements, pending bills or monthly renewals. It is also a suitable day to review a savings target or discuss household contribution without guilt.
The morning may bring a vague feeling of waste or expense, so avoid buying things simply to improve your mood. Once your focus returns, better decisions follow. Double-check digital payments and do not lend because of social pressure alone.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
The first half of the day may bring low freshness, sleep residue or a wish to withdraw from noise. That should ease once the Moon enters your first house, but do not overcorrect by loading the rest of the day with too many tasks. Choose regular meals, enough water and small movement breaks between sitting periods. Mental clutter can turn into irritability if you do not rest properly.
Students and office workers should watch posture during long reading or screen sessions. A shower, clean clothes and a tidy workspace may improve your mood more than expected. Keep the evening simple and let your body slow down gradually.
Tip for the Day:
Begin quietly, then act once your mind feels steady.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More