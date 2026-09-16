Libra Horoscope Today, September 16, 2026: A better day for sensible planning than for risky investment; choose wisely

The day begins with the Moon in Libra in your first house, so the early mood is personal, visible and a little fast moving, with people looking to you for a response, a decision or simply a pleasant face. As the morning progresses, the Moon moves into Scorpio in your second house, and your attention turns to money, meals, family conversations and the way you phrase things. That shift suits practical living very well.
You may reorganise a payment, settle a household matter, or handle an unexpected visitor without much fuss if you stay flexible. Your speech can be especially influential today, so use it to calm, explain and persuade rather than to score points. Saturn in Pisces, your sixth house, is an ongoing slow transit that supports disciplined work, patient problem-solving and steady handling of disputes, though it can make the day feel duty-heavy. Rahu in Aquarius, your fifth house, and Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, are ongoing slow transits that can create mixed signals between personal wishes and group expectations, so keep priorities simple.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Relationships respond better to warmth than perfection today. In the first part of the day, you may be more sensitive about how you are being seen, and that can make you charming one moment and a bit defensive the next. Later, when the Moon shifts to your second house, affection shows best through ordinary things like sharing food, checking on someone during their commute, or speaking gently about a family issue. If there has been strain with relatives, a small peace-making gesture may work better than a dramatic emotional speech. Married couples can do well by discussing spending, visits or home routines plainly. If you are single, someone familiar through family circles or a trusted social setting may seem more meaningful than flashy attention.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
This is a hardworking day rather than an effortless one, but it can still be productive. You may need to push through pending tasks, fix small errors, return calls, or repeat instructions that others did not absorb the first time. The good news is that persistence is likely to be noticed. Jupiter supports your tenth house matters, so meetings with seniors, clients or mentors can move well when you arrive prepared and keep your facts tidy.
Students may benefit from neat revision, repetition and a proper timetable more than from quick guessing. It is also a useful day to soften tension with a classmate, colleague or competitor by staying courteous and sticking to the main issue. If you are handling forms, submissions or a child’s admission enquiry, follow the process carefully and keep documents ready.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Money handling looks practical and fairly strong, especially after the Moon moves into your second house. Saving, budgeting and choosing stable investment routes are well placed, provided you read the terms and avoid rushing because someone else sounds certain. A family expense may arise, yet the same situation can push you to organise accounts better, renew a deposit or set aside funds for education or household use. This is better for sensible planning than for risky excitement. If a small payment is due to you, a polite reminder may help. Keep receipts safe, check transfers twice and avoid lending casually just to keep the peace.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Your energy may be decent, but it can scatter if you start the day reacting to everyone’s demands. Once the Moon shifts focus to food and routine, regular meals become important. Avoid skipping breakfast and then overeating later. Stress may show through tight speech, facial tension or simple irritability, so slow down before replying. Water, moderate caffeine and a few quiet minutes between tasks will help more than a grand health plan. A short walk, gentle stretching or stepping away from notifications in the evening can settle your system nicely, especially if the home becomes unexpectedly busy.
Tip for the Day:
Let clear speech and careful budgeting guide your choices today
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More