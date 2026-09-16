Aries Horoscope Today, September 16, 2026: A day for reassurance, honesty and emotional maturity than demanding answer

The day begins with other people taking up more of your attention than usual. The Moon begins the day in Libra in your seventh house. As the morning progresses, the Moon moves into Scorpio in your eighth house. Early hours support meetings, client calls, shared errands and clearing up one awkward exchange at home or work. Later, the mood becomes more private, and you may take things to heart more quickly. If delayed money has been hanging in the background, some movement or a useful update may come, but treat it as progress, not a final result.
One unsatisfactory response, mark or comment can feel heavier than it deserves, so keep perspective. Driving, rushing across town or juggling too many tasks at once needs care. Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, is an ongoing slow transit that can increase fatigue and make quiet time, sleep and mental rest more necessary. Rahu in Aquarius, your eleventh house, and Ketu in Leo, your fifth house, are ongoing slow transits that can bring mixed signals around gains, friends, children and risk, so avoid emotional decisions.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Relationships can feel meaningful today, but your reactions may run stronger than the actual situation. In the first part of the day, it is easier to cooperate, compromise and speak kindly, especially about schedules, family obligations or a pending outing. Later, if a partner sounds distant or distracted, do not create a bigger story before asking one simple question.
If you are single, interest may show through a practical favour, a longer message or someone making time for you. Children or younger relatives may also bring a brighter moment through good effort or supportive behaviour. Keep your tone warm and direct. This is a better day for reassurance, honesty and emotional maturity than for testing loyalty or demanding immediate answers.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
The first half of the day supports teamwork, negotiations, customer handling and clearing the small tasks that depend on another person’s reply. Later, concentration turns toward pending paperwork, corrections, shared documents or work that needs privacy and focus. Mercury supports organised thinking, so make a list before the day gets noisy and finish the oldest pending item first. Students may feel disappointed by one result, teacher remark or mock score, but today is better for fixing method than doubting ability.
If you work in business, accounts, research or operations, read details carefully and avoid quick verbal promises. Pressure may build by afternoon, yet you can still do solid work if you reduce distractions and keep conversations factual. Quiet efficiency will take you further than emotional reaction today.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
A blocked payment, reimbursement or delayed amount may show signs of release, which is encouraging. Even so, avoid taking one positive development as support for risky speculation or impulsive investing. Research well, limit risk and give yourself time before moving funds. Shared expenses, children’s needs or travel costs may need attention, so practical budgeting matters.
If discussing money with a spouse, friend or business contact, stay calm and stick to numbers rather than mood. A helpful act toward someone in genuine need may feel more satisfying today than spending to impress others. Keep receipts, review balances and make one sensible decision at a time.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Your energy may dip once the day turns heavier emotionally, so pace yourself. Be cautious while driving, crossing busy roads or hurrying through a packed commute. Stress can show up as tension, poor focus or irritability if you skip food and keep pushing. Drink enough water, eat on time and avoid reacting while tired. If sleep has been uneven lately, make the evening quieter and reduce screen time before bed. Gentle stretching and a slower pace will help more than forcing productivity.
Tip for the Day:
Let facts guide your choices when feelings become too intense.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More