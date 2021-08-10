Punjab on alert as drone-dropped tiffin bomb, grenades found in Amritsar

A high alert was sounded in Punjab after police claimed to have busted a major terror plot with the recovery of a tiffin bomb, five hand grenades and 100 pistol cartridges near a drain at Daleke village in Lopoke sub-division of Amritsar district late Sunday.

The ammunition was dropped by a drone that crossed over to the Indian territory from Pakistan, said director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta citing preliminary investigations.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, DGP Gupta said following inputs of drone movement in the area, a combing operation was conducted at Daleke, Bhikhiwind and Shohra villages on Sunday night.

“During the search operation, the police found a bag containing a children’s lunch box and other ammunition packed meticulously in foam pouches at Daleke village. A team of National Security Guards (NSG) was called to the spot and it confirmed the presence of 2-3 kg RDX in the tiffin box fabricated into a bomb. Further investigation is on,” the DGP said.

“In the past also, such consignments were dropped in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir from across the border. A probe is on to ascertain the exact target of the consignment. The police are already on toes ahead of Independence Day,” said Gupta.

He cautioned the people to remain alert all the time and immediately inform the police if they find any suspicious object lying abandoned or unclaimed anywhere, especially in trains, buses and restaurants. “People can inform the police on the 112 or 181 helplines,” he added.

A case was registered under sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at the Lopoke police station.

Probe points to Pak link

The police probe in the case has pointed to direct involvement of groups in Pakistan as the tiffin box that was fabricated is sold online on a Karachi -based e-commerce firm hiffy.com. The firm’s contact number +92 2135 899657 is mentioned in the tiffin box. The tiffin brand Bright is widely sold in the neighbouring country.