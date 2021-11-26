Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf tourney: Diya clinches championship bowl
chandigarh news

Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf tourney: Diya clinches championship bowl

Was followed by Sakshi Mehta 238 and Mehar Nijjer 239 on the final day of the 27th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2021 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday
A player in action on the final day of the 27th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2021 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 02:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Diya Brar grabbed corners and clinched championship bowl with the gross score of 234, followed by Sakshi Mehta 238 and Mehar Nijjer 239 on the final day of the 27th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2021 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.

Sonu Kalkat won silver salver with the nett score of 215. President of the golf club gave away the prizes.

In the silver division, Anjali Nangal won with the gross score of 282 and Archana Kumar was the runner up with a score of 286. Lakhi Swain with a a score of 218 was the nett winner.

In the bronze division, Navina Kahai maintained her lead and won the bronze plate with a score of 312, Inder Gill was declared runner up (326) and Baljinder Mangat won the nett prize.

Junior shield was bagged by Mehar Nijjer with a score of 157 and Diya Brar (159) was the runner up.

Shiraz Singh (170) won the Neelu Chopra Trophy and nett winner was Anjali Nagpal (147).

RELATED STORIES

Anjali Nagpal bagged the super senior challenge cup with the gross score of 187. She was also declared the nett winner (147).

The winner of the overall Neelu Chopra Cup was Sonu Kalkat (215).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP