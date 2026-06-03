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Punjab: Over 200 Sewa Kendra operators face sacking for striking work

Punjab has 543 Sewa Kendra, maintained and managed by Terracis Citizen Service LLP through over 2,200 contractual operators

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 07:16 AM IST
By Muskan, Sangrur
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Striking work since May 26 for a salary hike and regularisation, over 200 Sewa Kendra operators have been slapped with contract closure notices over absence from duty, which has left at least 18 centres non-operational, causing severe hardship to citizens.

Sewa Kendra employees protesting at mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)
Sewa Kendra employees protesting at mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

The state has 543 Sewa Kendra, maintained and managed by Terracis Citizen Service LLP through over 2,200 contractual operators.

Prabhjot Singh, the Punjab project head of Sewa Kendras, confirmed the contract closures, stating that the operators were being paid in line with the minimum wages defined by the state government regulations. “The government had already increased their salary to 15,000 in April. Further, after revision of minimum wages from May 1, they will receive the updated amount even in the May salary,” he explained.

“We have already issued them three warnings, asking to return to duty. But they didn’t relent, forcing us to take action,” he said, adding that the government imposed a fine of 50,000 for every single day a centre remained closed, so they were prioritising hiring of replacements.

When contacted, cabinet minister for governance reforms and public grievances Aman Arora said there were 543 Sewa Kendras in the state, out of which some were non-operational due to the strike, adding that penalty for this will be decided after consulting officials.

About whether the operators’ services will be regularised, Arora ruled it out, stating that they had been hired by a contractual company. “There are no plans to regularise these operators for now,” he said.

 
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