Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Punjab: Pargat Singh questions govt’s Mission Chardikala fund-raiser

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 07:22 am IST

The MLA questioned why a separate fund is being promoted when every state has an established chief minister’s relief fund to deal with natural calamities

All India Congress Committee secretary and MLA Pargat Singh appealed to Punjabis, NRIs, and traders across the world to not donate to the Punjab government’s Mission Chardikala account, a fundraising initiative for flood victims, stating that the government was diverting funds to the ‘Rangla Punjab’ account. He questioned why a separate fund is being promoted when every state has an established chief minister’s relief fund to deal with natural calamities. Singh said the contributions made to the CM relief fund are recordable, but funds sent to alternate accounts can easily be diverted and remain beyond transparency.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann receives the donation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore from senior officials of the Union Bank of India for Mission Chardikala in Chandigarh on Saturday. (ANI)
Union Bank donates 2 crore to Punjab

Union Bank of India has contributed 2 crore to the Chardikala Mission, aiding flood victims in Punjab. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed gratitude to the bank’s management and said that over 1,000 philanthropists have already supported the initiative. He said the bank’s contribution will help strengthen the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the state and urged Punjabis worldwide to continue donating generously. Assuring transparency and accountability, Mann said that every penny collected will be spent judiciously for the welfare and rehabilitation of flood victims.

