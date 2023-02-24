Punjab plans to start ‘CM Ki Yogshala’ on lines of Delhi govt

The Punjab government is planning to start ‘CM Ki Yogshala’ on the lines of the discontinued ‘’Dilli Ki Yogshala’, which was run by Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi.

The government has already started the process to hire manpower on a contractual basis to run this programme and the department of medical education and research has selected five cities. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government has already started the process to hire manpower on a contractual basis to run this programme and the department of medical education and research has selected five cities- Amritsar, Ludhiana, Phagwara, Patiala and Jalandhar for the first phase. Around 400 yoga classes will be conducted every day in these cities.

According to the department, the number of cities and classes will be extended as per the demand. The state cabinet has also given its nod to the project in a cabinet meeting held in the first week of February. The AAP government in Delhi started the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme in the national capital in December 2021, but it was discontinued last year.

To run the programme, the Punjab government is looking to appoint two state consultants, 10 supervisors and 80 trainers. These recruitments are being done by Guru Ravidas Ayurved University, Hoshiarpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An advertisement in this regard was already been issued by the government.

As per the advertisement, the state consultant will get a salary of ₹1 lakh per month, while the supervisors and trainers will get a salary of ₹35,000 and ₹20,000 per month, respectively. The university has already shortlisted three persons for the posts of state consultant and the process to hire supervisors and trainers, is still going on.

The university has already shortlisted three candidates for the job of state consultant from the list of 24 candidates that had applied. As per the final list, which is also uploaded on the university website, two candidates are from Delhi while one is from Mohali. HT has a copy of the list of candidates, which have been found eligible for the post of state consultant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision to start ‘Yogshala’ has not gone down well with the Ayurvedic Medical Officers (AMOs) in Punjab.

“AMOs are already providing yoga classes on various occasions. If the government has pure intentions, they can use these AMOs by giving them further training,” said one of the officials, who did not wish to be named.

Rahul Gupta, additional secretary of the department and also V-C of Guru Ravidas Ayurved University, said, “As of now, this is a pilot project but we will extend it to all cities of Punjab. The recruitment is currently undergoing in a transparent manner. We have shortlisted those who have the required qualification. The AMOs are not yoga experts and there is a need for yoga experts to provide classes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON