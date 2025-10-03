Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Punjab Police arrest Tarn Taran man with two hand-grenades

    Accused was in contact with Pakistan ISI agents and had received the consignment from across the border, says Punjab DGP

    Published on: Oct 3, 2025 1:46 PM IST
    By Press Trust of India
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A Tarn Taran resident, who was allegedly in contact with agents of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been arrested with two hand-grenades, the Punjab Police chief said on Friday.

    The two hand-grenades that the Amritsar Rural Police recovered from Ravinder Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, on Friday. (X)
    The two hand-grenades that the Amritsar Rural Police recovered from Ravinder Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, on Friday. (X)

    “In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police apprehend Ravinder Singh @ Ravi, resident of Tarn Taran and recover two hand-grenades,” director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

    He said preliminary investigation showed that the arrested accused was in contact with Pakistan’s ISI agents and had received the consignment from across the border.

    An FIR was registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar, the DGP said.

    “Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network,” Yadav said.

    “Punjab Police remain committed to neutralising terror networks, eliminating organised crime and ensuring peace and public safety across the state,” he said.

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab Police Arrest Tarn Taran Man With Two Hand-grenades
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes