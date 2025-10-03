Punjab Police arrest Tarn Taran man with two hand-grenades

A Tarn Taran resident, who was allegedly in contact with agents of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been arrested with two hand-grenades, the Punjab Police chief said on Friday. The two hand-grenades that the Amritsar Rural Police recovered from Ravinder Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, on Friday. (X)

“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police apprehend Ravinder Singh @ Ravi, resident of Tarn Taran and recover two hand-grenades,” director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

He said preliminary investigation showed that the arrested accused was in contact with Pakistan’s ISI agents and had received the consignment from across the border.

An FIR was registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar, the DGP said.

“Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network,” Yadav said.

“Punjab Police remain committed to neutralising terror networks, eliminating organised crime and ensuring peace and public safety across the state,” he said.