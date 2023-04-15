Lawyer among 3 held for harbouring radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police have arrested three people, including a lawyer, for harbouring and helping Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is on the run from Mehatpur in Jalandhar district since March 18 after a police crackdown.

Radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh (centre) has been declared a fugitive after he escaped the Punjab Police crackdown at a busy market in Mehatpur town in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and changing his appearance on March 18. (HT file photo)

Two of the arrested men are from Jalandhar district and the lawyer belongs to Hoshiarpur’s Babak village.

Official sources said that all three are in the custody of the crime investigation agency in Hoshiarpur.

The sources identified the arrested men as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village, Sarbjit Singh of Nakodar and Onkar Nath of a village in Jalandhar district.

While fugitive Amritpal Singh is still at large, his aide Papalpreet Singh was caught from the Kathunangal area of Amritsar district last Monday.

On April 10, two brothers from Rajpur Bhaiyan village were arrested on the suspicion that they provided shelter to the fugitives.

They are in police remand.

