Punjab Police, BSF recover 1.6-kg heroin from field in Ferozepur

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force and Punjab Police recovered 1.6 kg of heroin in Ferozepur district on Saturday.

Border Security Force personnel and police conducted a joint search operation near Gatti Matar village in Ferozepur district on Saturday. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A BSF spokesperson said a suspected drone was intercepted near Gatti Mattar village in Ferozepur district on Friday night. The seizure was made on Saturday when a joint search operation with Punjab Police was conducted. Two packets of the contraband weighing a total of 1.6kg, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, was found in a field of the village.

The seizure comes a day after the BSF foiled a similar bid of narcotics smuggling using a drone and recovered 3kg of heroin near Mastgarh village in the border district of Tarn Taran.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!