Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police chief directs SSPs to step up security along Pakistan border
chandigarh news

Punjab Police chief directs SSPs to step up security along Pakistan border

Police officers will be appointed at various borders districts, divided into sectors, and a gazetted officer will be deputed to take out a "night domination operation".
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Punjab Police personnel on night duty. (Gurpreet Singh/HT) (Image for representation)

Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Thursday directed SSPs of districts along the India-Pakistan border to step up surveillance by starting "night domination operations".

The districts for which the security measure has been ordered every night from 9 pm to 4 am are Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

The DGP directed them to divide their districts into sectors and depute a gazetted officer for every sector, who will be personally out on the "night domination operation".

The SSPs will maintain a duty roster of gazetted officers and rotate them for supervision, he added, as per an official statement.

Sahota said all "nakas" and other sensitive locations will be manned at night under the supervision of a non-gazetted officer, while additional check-posts should be put up on ancillary roads for checking of vehicles.

"Inter-state 'nakas', especially on the J-K border, should also be strengthened and all vehicles coming from J-K should be thoroughly checked," directed the DGP.

SSPs have also been told to prepare a weekly deployment plan, showing the "nakas" and patrolling, which will be approved by the Range Inspector General of police.

RELATED STORIES

Such weekly plans will be flexible and based on the current internal security situation, he said.

DGP Sahota asked SSPs to give special attention to drones and suspicious persons moving in vulnerable areas.

He also ordered SSPs to utilise all police control room vehicles and bullet proof material to cover vulnerable places besides activating all control rooms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab police pakistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi’s health facilities worst in country: Sukhbir

Cinnamon cultivation introduced in Himachal

Wife, 2 aides held for hacking labourer to death

‘Ridiculous that Kejriwal has to come to Punjab': Badal takes jibe at AAP
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP