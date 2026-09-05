Punjab Police conduct 551 anti-gangster raids, 225 held

In 227 days of its ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign, Punjab Police has arrested a total of 67,864 persons in its statewide crackdown on gangster networks and their alleged associates, including 225 people held during 551 raids conducted across the state on Friday .

With the latest arrests, Punjab Police said a total of 67,864 persons have been arrested during the 227 days of the campaign. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police teams also took preventive action against 252 individuals and arrested eight proclaimed offenders during the operation, according to an official statement.

Two weapons were also recovered. With the latest arrests, Punjab Police said a total of 67,864 persons have been arrested during the 227 days of the campaign.