Punjab Police review security arrangement at religious places

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 19, 2023 11:42 PM IST

Over 4,000 cops, carry out checking drive at 16,118 gurdwaras, 4,263 temples, 1,930 churches and 777 mosques across the state

At least 698 teams of Punjab Police conducted a two-day drive at religious places such as gurdwaras, temples, churches and mosques to review security arrangements and check that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are installed and functioning.

The drive was carried out on Saturday and Sunday in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. (ANI file)
The drive was carried out on Saturday and Sunday in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP (Law and order) Arpit Shukla said CPs and SSPs were directed to depute adequate number of teams to visit all religious places in their jurisdiction and hold security review meetings with priests and members of management committees.

Gazetted-rank officers (GOs) were asked to hold meetings with important religious groups such as Satkar committees and Shiv Sena leaders, he said.

The teams, involving over 4,000 cops, carried out checking at 16,118 gurdwaras, 4,263 temples, 1,930 churches and 777 mosques across the state.

Shukla also urged management committees of all gurdwaras, temples, churches and mosques to always remain alert and vigilant to prevent any untoward incident at their respective religious institutions.

Meanwhile, CPs/SSPs are also directed to increase police patrolling around all religious places to intensify surveillance on anti-social elements.

punjab police
