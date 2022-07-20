Punjab Police constable injured as gun goes off in Chandigarh hotel room

A Punjab Police constable, Deepak Singh, suffered a bullet injury in a hotel room in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Wednesday morning.

Police said an AK-47 assault rifle was recovered from the policeman’s room at Hotel Diamond Plaza.

Initial reports suggest that the gunshot was fired accidentally when the constable was in the washroom around 5.30am.

The constable was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The police said that the bullet had pierced through the abdomen before passing through the bathroom wall and hitting the mirror in the room.

Constable Deepak, accompanied by another man, had checked into the hotel around 1am. They had come from Gurdaspur. The constable is reportedly deployed as a personal security officer.

The incident occurred when Deepak had gone to the bathroom, while his companion was sleeping in the room.

Investigation is on into the incident.

