Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police constable ends life while on duty

Police constable ends life while on duty

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 06, 2023 12:02 PM IST

A constable of Punjab police allegedly ended his life by shooting himself on duty using his service rifle in Sector 7 on Wednesday

A constable of Punjab police allegedly ended his life by shooting himself on duty using his service rifle in Sector 7 on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Sushil Kumar from Kapurthala, was deployed to the security of Rakesh Aggarwal, inspector general of police, Punjab. The police said that Sushil was rushed from the IGP’s house to GMSH-16, where he was declared brought dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday. Police will also record the statements of the family members and colleagues of the deceased to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step. Inquest proceedings in the case have been initiated by Sector-26 police.

