Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough against the gangster-terror nexus in the state, Punjab Police on Saturday secured the extradition of fugitive gangster Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam, from the Republic of Moldova. This marks the force’s first-ever extradition of a criminal from a European nation.

A Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) team, led by SP Bikramjit Singh Brar, with fugitive gangster Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam (centre), after landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

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Dalam, a key hitman linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, faces 21 criminal cases across Punjab. His record includes charges for murder, attempted murder, extortion, and offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act, the Explosives Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Among his key accused cases are high-profile targeted killings, including the double murder of Kashmiri Lal and his son Amarjit Singh in Hoshiarpur, and the murder of gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora Bariar.

Having fled India in late October 2024 using a fake passport under the alias Gurpal Singh, Dalam moved through the UAE and Turkey before reaching eastern Europe. He was eventually detained by Moldovan authorities while attempting to cross the border into war-hit Ukraine to evade law enforcement.

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{{^usCountry}} The extradition concluded a six-month intelligence-led international manhunt dubbed Operation Eastern Reach, executed by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The extradition concluded a six-month intelligence-led international manhunt dubbed Operation Eastern Reach, executed by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC). {{/usCountry}}

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Following an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued at the request of Punjab Police, Moldovan courts formally approved his extradition order on May 26, 2026. Dalam appealed the decision, but the Court of Appeal Centru dismissed his plea on July 16, 2026, paving the way for his return.

A four-member AGTF team led by superintendent of police Bikramjit Singh Brar was stationed in Moldova for over a week to finalise the legal and operational details. The team escorted Dalam back to India via a transit route through Baku, Azerbaijan, landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi early on Saturday morning, where he was immediately taken into custody.

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Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav described the operation as a historic milestone in combating transnational organised crime. “The success of Operation Eastern Reach was made possible through sustained surveillance and close coordination between the AGTF Punjab, OFTEC Punjab, central agencies, and our international law-enforcement partners,” Yadav said.

He expressed gratitude to the Moldovan and Azerbaijani authorities, the IPCU-CBI, and the ministries of home affairs and external affairs for their cooperation.