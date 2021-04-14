Punjab Police inspector booked for letting off 2 peddlers for 3.5 lakh, on the run

A Punjab Police inspector and a head constable were booked for allegedly accepting ₹3.5 lakh in lieu of letting off two drug peddlers in Tarn Taran town.

The inspector, Baljit Singh, is on the run while head constable Davinder Singh has been arrested, police officials said.

As per the FIR, Baljit Singh, who was posted in Tarn Taran civil lines, along with Davinder, who was deployed in the lockup cell of the Amritsar court complex, nabbed Malkiat Singh, alias Palta and his brother-in-law Bau Singh with 1kg heroin in Tarn Taran on March 31.

The police have also booked Malkiat, Bau besides Jasbir Singh of Guruwali village, who allegedly played the role of mediator to strike the bribe deal.

The case was registered on the complaint of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jatinder Singh who is deputed in the narcotic cell in Tarn Taran. Inspector Baljit accepted the bribe and also kept the recovered contraband with him, it was claimed. He has served as station house officer (SHO) at various police stations, including Tarn Taran city and Patti Sadar.

Days after the incident, Malkiat and Bau informed some senior police officials about the incident and offered to surrender, it is learnt.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said the case was registered under sections 21, 29, 59, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act, Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A probe was marked to Patti deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kujinder Singh. Raids are on to nab the inspector. He has neither taken any permission to leave the station nor applied for leave. We are also mulling departmental action against him.,” he said.