Punjab Police inspector caught accepting bribe in Moga’s Dharamkot

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday caught inspector Gurwinder Singh Bhullar, who is posted as the station house officer of Dharamkot police station in Moga district, red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

VB Ferozepur range SSP Gurmeet Singh said that a team led by deputy superintendent of police Raj Kumar Sama arrested the inspector on the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh of Nurpur Hakima in Moga.

The complainant said that his truck was stolen and when he gave information about the thieves, Bhullar demanded ₹1 lakh as bribe to recover the vehicle.

A deal was struck at ₹80,000. A sum of ₹50,000 was given in advance and later the complainant gave ₹20,000 as bribe to the Dharamkot station house officer. But before giving the third instalment of ₹10,000 as bribe, Sukhwinder filed the complaint with the VB at Ferozepur.

“The VB team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses while taking ₹10,000 as bribe from the complainant,” he added.

A case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

