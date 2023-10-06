News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Sachin Bishnoi’s remand extended till Oct 10 in Sidhu Moose Wala case

Punjab: Sachin Bishnoi’s remand extended till Oct 10 in Sidhu Moose Wala case

ByParteek Singh Mahal
Oct 06, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Two months after gangster was extradited to India from Baku in Azerbaijan, police had brought Sachin on transit remand from Delhi to Mansa on September 29

A Mansa court on Friday extended the police remand of Sachin Bishnoi, a key accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, till October 10.

Punjab Police personnel escorting gangster Sachin Bishnoi out of the Mansa court complex on Friday. (HT Photo)

Sachin Bishnoi, alias Sachin Thapan, was produced in the court after his eight-day police remand ended on Friday.

Two months after he was extradited to India from Baku in Azerbaijan, Mansa police brought him on transit remand from Delhi on September 29. Sachin was remanded in eight-day police custody by a local court.

Mansa SSP Nanak Singh said: “Now we have secured his five-day remand for further interrogation.”

AGTF interrogated accused for four days

According to sources, during the previous remand, which ended on Friday, the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) interrogated Sachin for four days.

Sachin, who is the nephew of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had entered Azerbaijan using a forged passport last year. He was detained by the authorities there. After fighting a legal battle in Azerbaijan to avoid extradition to India, he was sent back and was in the custody of Delhi Police’s special cell.

Sachin conspired to kill Moose Wala

Sachin is one of the four gangsters who allegedly hatched the conspiracy to murder Moose Wala. After the murder, in a bid to mislead the police, he told a news channel that he had shot and killed Moose Wala “with his own hands” as an act of revenge. It is learnt, however, that he had fled the country before the murder.

Sachin left India via Dubai just before Moose Wala’s murder on a fake passport. A special investigation team (SIT) member said, “He fled to Dubai on a fake passport issued in the name of Tilak Raj Tuteja, a resident of Sangam Vihar in southeast Delhi. Later, he took a flight to Baku, where he was detained.”

The SIT official said Sachin managed the logistics for Moose Wala’s murder and then left India. “Sachin had arranged the Bolero car that had tailed Moose Wala’s vehicle before he was killed and he was in constant touch with gangster Goldy Brar,” the official added.

    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

