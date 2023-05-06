1470-kg lahan, 403 bottles of illicit liquor seized during statewide drive

Punjab Police on Saturday launched an extensive statewide drive aimed at curbing the sale of illicit liquor in the region, besides keeping vigil on manufacturers of spurious liquor. The police teams have recovered 1470kg of lahan. (Representational Photo (HT File Photo) )

The drive was carried out on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said the operation was conducted across the state in a synchronised manner from 12 pm to 4 pm. All the CPs/SSsP were asked to depute SHOs/additional SHOs of each police station to raid premises and check the whereabouts of persons involved in more than three Excise Act cases in the last two years, he said.

As many as 306 police teams, involving 1200 police personnel, raided 813 premises of 775 persons, who are involved in three cases under the Excise Act in the last two years, Shukla said.

Shukla said the police teams have also recovered 1470kg of lahan (the raw material used to make liquor), 50 litres of illicit liquor, 403 bottles of illicit liquor and 70 grams of heroin after registering 22 first-information reports (FIRs) across the state.

He said that keeping in view the forthcoming Lok Sabha bypoll, Jalandhar Rural Police have also destroyed 4580 litres of lahan.