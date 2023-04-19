Raj Jit shielded drug smugglers, framed innocent, ran extortion rackets: Punjab Govt

Raj Jit Singh — the first SSP-rank Punjab Police officer to be sacked on drug charges — colluded with smugglers, framed innocent persons in false cases and ran extortion racket/s, reveal the dismissal orders.

(HT File Photo)

The orders issued by additional chief secretary (Home) Anurag Verma

(and accessed by HT) clearly mention that Raj jit abused and misused his official position to mint money in NDPS cases.

“The contents of all the three reports submitted by SIT in compliance of the orders of Punjab & Haryana high court prove that Raj Jit Singh and dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh were in cahoots. The duo was instrumental in spread of drug menace in the state by extending help to the drug peddlers/smugglers,” said the ACS orders.

50 NDPS samples failed when Raj Jit was Tarn Taran SSP

The orders said during the tenure of Raj Jit Singh as Tarn Taran SSP and Inderjit Singh as CIA in-charge, more than 50 samples in NDPS cases failed which shows that the two did not leave any stone unturned to hijack the government machinery to fulfil their vested interests.

“Raj Jit Singh abused his official position to shield the drug peddlers/ smugglers from the clutches of law, implicated innocent persons in false drug cases and also managed to scuttle the investigations in the FIRs registered against Inderjit Singh,” the orders said.

Quoting SIT findings about transfer of Inderjit, firstly to Taran Taran and thereafter to Hoshiarpur, on recommendation of Raj Jit and his act of writing DO (demi official/recommendation) letters in former’s favour despite criminal cases and departmental inquiries pending against the tainted inspector, the dismissal orders state that Raj Jit was well aware of the technicalities involved in the cases registered under the NDPS Act and together with Inderjit used these as tools to help drug peddlers/smugglers escape the stringent punishment and secure bail/acquittal.

“The retention of such an official in the police department, which is an integral part of justice delivery system and is also responsible for protecting the society and the nation, will not be desirable,” the orders issued on the recommendation of chief minister Bhagwant Mann revealed.

‘Instrumental in promoting anti-national activities’

Justifying the dismissal in the order, the ACS (Home) said Punjab is a border state and the neighbouring country is actively engaged in promoting narco-terrorism and disturbing peace and harmony in the state and the country as well.

“The money generated from the supply of drugs is used to fund criminal and anti-national activities in the state and there is close nexus between drug peddlers/smugglers, gangsters and other anti-social elements. Raj Jit, in a way, had been instrumental in promoting such anti-national and illegal activities by abusing his official position in complicity with Inderjit,” it said.

The orders claim that Raj Jit was given full opportunity to defend himself and his statement was also recorded.

“The reports of the SIT are well reasoned and supported by documentary evidence which are self-speaking in nature and are sufficient to draw inference against Raj Jit and leave no scope for any further inquiry, particularly when the SIT had already submitted its reports in the year 2018 and a period of about five years has already elapsed,” it said.

“Whereas the SIT has collected sufficient evidence against Raj Jit, the charges of running drug and extortion rackets in conspiracy with Inderjit have been proved. The misconduct committed by Raj Jit is grave in nature which does not entitle him to any leniency and he deserves to be awarded major penalty as his conduct is most egregious,” the orders added further.

STF issued lookout circular

The special task force (STF) on Tuesday issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Raj Jit who is facing arrest as chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the police to nominate the dismissed cop in drug case. Raj Jit has gone underground since his dismissal. Following the CM’s directions, the STF has started the process to nominate Raj Jit in FIR No 1 registered against dismissed cop Inderjit related to recovery of 4 kg of heroin in 2017.

