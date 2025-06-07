Punjab Police probes Tinder profile suspected to be linked to Amritpal

The Faridkot district police have written to various social media platforms, including the popular dating app Tinder, seeking details of accounts suspected to be linked to radical Sikh leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. Radical Sikh leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh is a key accused in the murder of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in October last year. (HT File)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Singh said on Saturday that a communication was sent to the companies last week as a part of its investigation in the murder case of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau, in which the jailed MP is a key accused.

Hari Nau, who had once been a close associate of Amritpal, was shot dead in October last year, allegedly at the behest of the incarcerated leader for speaking out against him through a Facebook page ‘Hari Nau Talks’.

“During the probe, social media accounts, including Tinder, suspected to be related to the accused, Amritpal, were traced. Screenshots of these suspected accounts were attached in the communications sent separately to different companies. Any further statement will be made after analysing the data,” said the SSP.

An official, seeking anonymity, said the investigators came across screenshots of a Tinder account with the user name ‘Amrit Sandhu’ where sexually explicit messages were sent.

Sources said that the district police authorities have sought from Tinder and other platforms, details furnished by the subscribers for the said accounts, IP address logs, phone number, location details etc.

“These details will throw light on the possible reasons behind the targeted killing of Hari Nau,” said the source.

Soon after Hari Nau’s killing, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had stated that the activist had been killed at the behest of Amritpal. The MP’s father Tarsem Singh, however, alleged that attempts were being made at ‘character assassination’ of Amritpal.