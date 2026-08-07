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No link between Jantar Mantar protest, Pak ISI-backed terror module: Punjab Police

Punjab Police denied any link between Jantar Mantar protesters and terror module linked to ISI, saying social media clips forged facts from the press conference

Updated on: Aug 7, 2026, 13:46:49 IST
By HT Correspondent, AMRITSAR
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Punjab Police on Thursday clarified that there was no link between the Jantar Mantar protesters in New Delhi and the Pakistan ISI-backed terror module recently busted by the Amritsar Commissionerate. The clarification came after edited clips of the Amritsar police commissioner’s August 4 press conference were circulated on social media, allegedly creating a false impression that the protesters were linked to the terror module.

The police said certain social media handles had uploaded edited versions of the press conference by using altered background visuals. (AFP)
The police said certain social media handles had uploaded edited versions of the press conference by using altered background visuals. (AFP)

According to the spokesperson, the original press conference had stated only that some of the arrested accused had visited Jantar Mantar, conducted a recce of the area, and planned to target the protesters using petrol bombs. At no point, the police said, was it stated that the accused had participated in the protests or that the protesters had any connection with the module.

Also Read | ISI-backed terror module busted in Amritsar; 4 minors among 9 arrested

The police said certain social media handles had uploaded edited versions of the press conference by using altered background visuals, selectively trimming portions of the original video and adding captions that presented an erroneous narrative linking the arrested individuals to the protests.

Calling the circulation of the edited videos a serious matter, the spokesperson said police are initiating appropriate legal action under the provisions of the Information Technology Act against those responsible for circulating the misleading content.

 
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