Punjab Police reissue notices to Delhi BJP leaders after they fail to join probe

The Punjab Police on Monday reissued notices to two Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons -- Naveen Kumar Jindal and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga -- after they failed to join probe in two separate cases registered against them in Mohali earlier this month.

The Mohali police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements and promoting enmity following a complaint by a local Aam Aadmi Party (leader) on April 1. A week later, Jindal was booked for allegedly sharing AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s doctored video clip on social media.

Both were issued notices to appear before the investigating officer on April 11, but they didn’t turn up, said a senior police official privy to the development. Now, police have reissued the notice to Bagga for April 13 (11 am), while Jindal has been asked to appear at 11 am on April 14.

After Bagga filed a petition, the Punjab and Haryana high court last week ordered the police to strictly adhere to provisions according to which a prior notice is to be given to a person being probed within two weeks of institution of the case before he is arrested.

