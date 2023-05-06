Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s close aide Jugnu Walia held in Mohali

Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Saturday arrested Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Walia, a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mohali.

Walia had a reward of ₹ 1 lakh on his arrest by the UP government. (Representational Photo)

Disclosing this, director general of police (DGP) , Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the accused Jugnu Walia, who is a history-sheeter and facing number of criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion was “most-wanted” by Uttar Pradesh (UP) police in number of criminal cases and had a reward of ₹1 lakh on his arrest by the UP government.

Police teams have also recovered one .32 caliber pistol along with 6 live cartridges, foreign currency worth lakhs of rupees, one Skoda car and two walkie-talkie sets from his possession, he added.

Yadav said acting on reliable inputs, Police teams from AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban and assisted by AIG Sandeep Goel carried out a special operation and have successfully arrested the accused Jugnu Walia from Mohali. The Police teams were led by DSP Rajan Parminder and DSP Ramandeep Singh.

Ban said the police teams have started further investigations after registering the first information report (FIR). More revelations are expected, he added.

Meanwhile, a case FIR no. 3 dated 6-5-2023 has been registered under Sections 25 (7,8) of the Arms Act and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at police station State Crime Punjab, SAS Nagar.