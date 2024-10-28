Punjab Police seize 6kg of heroin day after record 105-kg drug haul

Punjab Police on Monday said they have arrested a man with 6kg of heroin following its probe into the 105-kg drug haul in the state. Punjab Police officials carrying heroin seized after the arrest of two associates of a Turkey-based drug smuggler, Navpreet Singh, in Amritsar on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

A cross-border smuggling racket was unearthed on Sunday with the arrest of two associates of a Turkey-based drugs smuggler and seizure of 105 kg of heroin. Six weapons were also seized during the operation.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in the follow-up investigations of the 105-kg heroin haul, police arrested Lovepreet Singh and recovered 6kg of heroin from him.

“In the follow-up investigations of the 105kg heroin haul, acting swiftly on the forward-backward linkages, Counter Intelligence, #Amritsar apprehends Lovepreet Singh resident of Kapurthala and recovers 6kg of heroin from his car,” the DGP said in a post on X.

Lovepreet Singh was to hand over the consignment of heroin, which he picked from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, to another drug peddler Navjot Singh, who was arrested on Sunday.

Multiplying agents to increase heroin quantity

Police on Sunday had arrested Navjot Singh, a resident of Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony in Baba Bakala, Amritsar, and Lovepreet Kumar, a resident of Kala Sanghian in Kapurthala in the 105-kg heroin recovery case.

Besides heroin, police had seized a huge quantity of scheduled drugs, including 31.93kg of caffeine anhydrous and 17kg of dextromethorphan (DMR), from the possession of the arrested duo.

Both Navjot and Kumar were the two associates of Turkey-based drug smuggler Navpreet Singh, alias Nav Bhullar.

“Investigations revealed that the accused were using these scheduled drugs as multiplying agents to increase the heroin quantity by four times,” Yadav had said on Sunday.

Water-route used to smuggle drugs

According to police investigations, water-route was used to transport drugs from Pakistan.

Bhullar was operating a Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling racket using his associates camped at a rented accommodation at Colony Lady Road in Baba Bakala, police said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered 568g of heroin near the border in Tarn Taran district.

In a separate incident, the BSF also recovered a drone from a field near Ballaharwal village in Amritsar.

On October 10, the BSF had recovered over 13kg of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district.