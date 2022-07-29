Punjab Police sub-inspector held for taking bribe to protect drug peddler

Punjab Police sub-inspector Narinder Singh, who was posted as the additional station house officer (SHO) at Lopoke police station, was arrested on Friday for taking a bribe of ₹9.5 lakh for protecting a drug peddler.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 3 of 4 sacked Punjab policemen arrested, sent to six-day police remand

The police’s anti-drug special task force (STF) carried out the arrest, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vawinder Mahajan said.

The STF had arrested a resident of Chal Aul village under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. The accused had recently come out of jail on bail. The additional SHO had allegedly contacted the drug peddler and accepted the bribe for providing him protection in the case.

On getting a tip-off, a team of the Amritsar STF caught SI Narinder Singh early on Friday. The STF also recovered the bribe money from the accused, said sources.

A case was registered under the Prevention of the Corruption Act and the NDPS Act against the sub-inspector and the drug peddler.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}