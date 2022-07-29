Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police sub-inspector held for taking bribe to protect drug peddler

Punjab Police sub-inspector held for taking bribe to protect drug peddler

chandigarh news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 04:05 PM IST
Acting on a tip-off, the anti-drug special task force (STF) recovered ₹9.5 lakh from the additional SHO of Lopoke police station in Amritsar district
Punjab Police sub-inspector Narinder Singh, who was posted as the additional station house officer (SHO) at Lopoke police station, was arrested on Friday for taking a bribe of 9.5 lakh for protecting a drug peddler. (Representative photo)
ByAnil Sharma

Punjab Police sub-inspector Narinder Singh, who was posted as the additional station house officer (SHO) at Lopoke police station, was arrested on Friday for taking a bribe of 9.5 lakh for protecting a drug peddler.

Also read: 3 of 4 sacked Punjab policemen arrested, sent to six-day police remand

The police’s anti-drug special task force (STF) carried out the arrest, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vawinder Mahajan said.

The STF had arrested a resident of Chal Aul village under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. The accused had recently come out of jail on bail. The additional SHO had allegedly contacted the drug peddler and accepted the bribe for providing him protection in the case.

On getting a tip-off, a team of the Amritsar STF caught SI Narinder Singh early on Friday. The STF also recovered the bribe money from the accused, said sources.

A case was registered under the Prevention of the Corruption Act and the NDPS Act against the sub-inspector and the drug peddler.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP