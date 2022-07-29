3 of 4 sacked Punjab policemen arrested, sent to six-day police remand
: Three of the four Punjab policemen, who were dismissed from service for allegedly implicating two men in a false drug case and extorting money, have been arrested and later sent to six days police remand by a local court here on Thursday.
A team led by Yadwinder Singh Bajwa, deputy superintendent of police, Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur, held assistant sub-inspectors Angrej Singh and Rajpal Singh, and head constable Joginder Singh from Una in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night. However, former incharge of anti-narcotics cell, Ferozepur, inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa was still absconding.
Bajwa, Angrej and Joginder, who were posted at the anti-narcotic cell Ferozepur, were dismissed from service by the Punjab police on Monday, while Rajpal was sacked on Wednesday after his arrest.
The arrested accused were on Thursday presented before a local court, which sent the trio on a six-day police remand. The court also instructed to have daily videography and medical examination of the three accused in the presence of the executive magistrate.
Meanwhile, Angrej while talking to the media persons in the court premises, alleged of being made a ‘scapegoat’ under a major conspiracy hatched by the drug mafia.
The accused policemen have been sacked under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution for gross negligence in their services.
Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav had said that he accused had arrested two people on July 20, and allegedly implicated them in a drug case by planting on them 1kg heroin and showing recovery of ₹5 lakh from their possession. As the recovery seemed suspicious to the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, he started probing the matter at an internal level.
He said that during the course of the investigation, it came to the fore that the accused had fabricated the recovery and set up the two people with the intention to extort money from them. When the accused were confronted with the allegations, they had no clarification.
According to official report, ₹81 lakh were extorted from the two men who were falsely implicated. ENDS
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
