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Punjab Police unveil upgraded Saanjh portal, launch 14 new citizen services

The all-new Saanjh Citizen Portal has been developed to provide transparent, community-focused and paperless policing services to residents across Punjab

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 07:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Jalandhar: Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday launched the upgraded Saanjh Citizen Portal at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur, marking a major step towards technology-driven, citizen-centric policing in the state.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday launched the upgraded Saanjh Citizen Portal at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur, marking a major step towards technology-driven, citizen-centric policing in the state.
Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday launched the upgraded Saanjh Citizen Portal at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur, marking a major step towards technology-driven, citizen-centric policing in the state.

The all-new Saanjh Citizen Portal has been developed to provide transparent, community-focused and paperless policing services to residents across Punjab. The upgraded platform builds upon more than a decade of service delivery through over 530 Saanjh Kendras and introduces 14 new features aimed at improving accessibility and efficiency.

Among the key features are Aadhaar-enabled eKYC for police verifications, QR code-authenticated certificates to prevent forgery, digital payment receipts, an improved missing mobile phone reporting system, a fully paperless tenant verification process with dual-address verification, dedicated services for senior citizens, and a citizen feedback mechanism for passport verification officers. According to the Punjab Police, the feedback system has already recorded more than 90,000 responses since February 2025.

Accompanied by special DGP, community affairs division, Gurpreet Kaur Deo, the DGP also flagged off a fleet of 93 electric scooters for women police personnel deployed with Punjab Police mahila mitra and Women helpdesks. The initiative is expected to enhance mobility and strengthen the delivery of responsive policing services across the state.

 
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