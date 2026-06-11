Punjab Police unveil upgraded Saanjh portal, launch 14 new citizen services

Jalandhar: Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday launched the upgraded Saanjh Citizen Portal at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur, marking a major step towards technology-driven, citizen-centric policing in the state.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday launched the upgraded Saanjh Citizen Portal at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur, marking a major step towards technology-driven, citizen-centric policing in the state.

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The all-new Saanjh Citizen Portal has been developed to provide transparent, community-focused and paperless policing services to residents across Punjab. The upgraded platform builds upon more than a decade of service delivery through over 530 Saanjh Kendras and introduces 14 new features aimed at improving accessibility and efficiency.

Among the key features are Aadhaar-enabled eKYC for police verifications, QR code-authenticated certificates to prevent forgery, digital payment receipts, an improved missing mobile phone reporting system, a fully paperless tenant verification process with dual-address verification, dedicated services for senior citizens, and a citizen feedback mechanism for passport verification officers. According to the Punjab Police, the feedback system has already recorded more than 90,000 responses since February 2025.

Accompanied by special DGP, community affairs division, Gurpreet Kaur Deo, the DGP also flagged off a fleet of 93 electric scooters for women police personnel deployed with Punjab Police mahila mitra and Women helpdesks. The initiative is expected to enhance mobility and strengthen the delivery of responsive policing services across the state.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, DGP Gaurav Yadav said the upgraded portal represents a convergence of technology, governance reforms and citizen-first policing. He noted that the platform would reduce the need for physical visits to police offices, eliminate middlemen and make verified police services accessible online to every resident of Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, DGP Gaurav Yadav said the upgraded portal represents a convergence of technology, governance reforms and citizen-first policing. He noted that the platform would reduce the need for physical visits to police offices, eliminate middlemen and make verified police services accessible online to every resident of Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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