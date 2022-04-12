Punjab Police worst in taking action on women’s complaints, says NCW chief

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma rebuked cops for not taking appropriate action in matters related to women, stating that the Punjab Police were the worst
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma was in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 10:30 PM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday lashed out at cops for not taking appropriate action in matters related to women, stating that the Punjab Police were the worst.

Sharma, who was in Ludhiana to take up women’s complaints, also alleged that the state police department was working under political pressure and failed to reply to the commission on multiple times.

Sharing the example of Ludhiana police, the NCW chief said the department had not replied to 170 cases put up by the commission. She had a similar grievance against the Mohali police too.

“The Punjab Police do not take the (women-related) matters seriously. If the police do not reply to the commission, we can easily assume how they deal with the victims,” said Sharma, while showering praises on the Kerala Police for actively dealing with such cases.

During the session held at the Circuit House, the commission heard 65 cases related to women, including rape, domestic violence and sexual harassment at work.

A 44-year-old woman, who had last year accused Lok Insaaf Party head and then state legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains of rape, also appeared before the commission. A Ludhiana court on Tuesday declared Bains a proclaimed offender in the case. Sharma said that the failure of the Punjab Police to arrest Bains “clearly” indicated political pressure.

“The women are not only victims of different crimes, but they are also victims of police apathy,” said Sharma, adding that she has directed the Punjab Police to take action on all complaints brought before them.

Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting....view detail

