Punjab: Political parties urged to assist SIR mapping drive in voter roll rivision

With pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) mapping covering 84.62% of voters in Punjab, the chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, Anindita Mitra on Tuesday met representatives of political parties, shared lists of unmapped voters and sought their support to further improve coverage. The CEO met representatives of political parties as part of the Election Commission of India’s electoral roll purification exercise. (HT File)

The CEO met representatives of political parties as part of the Election Commission of India’s electoral roll purification exercise. She said the lists reflected unmapped voters as on May 27 and noted that mapping of some of them may already have been completed subsequently. “Every effort is being made to reach out to maximum electors and complete the pre-mapping exercise before the start of the house-to-house enumeration phase,” she said.

According to an official release, the CEO also asked all political parties to actively participate in the successful completion of the SIR exercise. Clarifying concerns regarding the process, the CEO said even if a voter remains unmapped during the pre-SIR exercise, there is no need for the voter to worry because the election officials will simply seek some documents to verify the details of the voter in that case.

Special pre-SIR mapping camps on June 7

Mitra said special camps will be organised at all polling stations across Punjab on June 7 to accelerate the pace of pre-mapping. BLOs will be available at these camps from 10am to 4pm to facilitate voter mapping. The representatives of all recognised political parties were also asked to expedite the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs)-2, who have a crucial role during the exercise. They were also familiarised with the procedure for voter mapping through the Election Commission’s voter services portal https://voters.eci.gov.in/.

Changes in SIR schedule

Providing further details, the CEO stated that the ECI has made partial modifications to the previously announced schedule for SIR in Punjab. While the house-to-house enumeration will start on June 25, the draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 3. The period for filing claims and objections has been revised from August 3 to September 2. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out from August 3, 2026 to September 28. She said the remaining schedule notified by the commission on May 14, 2026 remains unchanged.

Representatives of recognised political parties present included Ferry Sofat from the AAP, Jaswant Rai and Ajit Singh Bhaini from the BSP, NK Verma from the BJP, Sunil Kumar from the CPI (Marxist), Captain Sandeep Sandhu and Hardeep Singh Kingra from the Congress, and Arshdeep Singh Kler from the SAD. Additional CEO Amandeep Garg, joint CEO Navneet Kaur Bal and joint CEO Gurinder Singh Sodhi were also present.