Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: AAP releases final list of four nominees
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: AAP releases final list of four nominees

AAP has fielded KNS Kang, who heads the PCTE Group of Institutes, from the Dhaka assembly segment for the upcoming Punjab polls
The final list of candidates was issued by Punjab AAP president and CM face Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 10:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced the names of four more candidates to complete its lineup of 117 nominees for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab.

KNS Kang, who heads the PCTE Group of Institutes, has been fielded from the Dhaka assembly segment. Kang, who has a strong setup in the area, has been an active supporter of the party for more than six years. The AAP won the seat in 2017, but party MLA Harvinder Singh Phoolka resigned in 2019, necessitating the byelection that was won by Manpreet Singh Ayali of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Lehra Vikas Manch president Barinder Kumar Goyal, who joined the AAP on Thursday, has been fielded from Lehra constituency. An advocate by profession, Goyal has been the president of Sunam Bar Association three times.

Another new entrant, Amit Singh Manto, is the party candidate from Sujanpur. Manto, district president of Congress’ Kisan Mazdoor Cell, had joined the AAP three days ago. Manjinder Singh Lalpura, former state youth wing president and former halka in-charge of Patti, has been named the party candidate from Khadoor Sahib, according to the final list of candidates issued by state president Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP