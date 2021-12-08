Punjab polls: CM Channi’s brother resigns as senior medical officer, eyes ticket from Bassi Pathana

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s younger brother Dr Manohar Singh, who was posted as the senior medical officer (SMO) in the Kharar civil hospital in Mohali district, has resigned from the service.

Dr Manohar, who is vying to contest the upcoming state assembly elections from Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district, has already started meeting people and addressing gatherings in the constituency which is reserved for scheduled caste (SC) category. In the past week, he has visited 35 villages of the segment and claims to have redressed their grievances. He has even set up an office at Bassi Pathana where he meets people daily.

When contacted, he said, “Yes, I am interested in contesting the polls if the party high command allows me.”

Presently, the constituency is represented by Congress MLA Gurpreet Singh GP who is also trying to get the ticket for the second time. Gurpreet Singh said, “Being the sitting MLA, I will contest from Bassi Pathana. I have full faith in the party high command which has assured me the ticket. Also, the majority of people from the segment support me due to the development works I have got done in the area.”

On Dr Manohar’s political activities, he asked, “How can two tickets be given to members of a family?

Interestingly, Dr Manohar started political activities in Bassi Pathana during the pandemic last year when he was posted at the Nandpur Kalour primary health centre in the segment. Nandpur Kalour sarpanch Manjeet Singh said that Dr Manohar was transferred to Kharar after MLA Gurpreet feared his popularity in the area.

A post-graduate in anaesthesia, Dr Manohar has done master’s in journalism from Kurukshetra University and is also a law graduate from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

He has been vice-president and general secretary of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association, a body of government doctors in the state that led protests in Mohali against the 6th Pay Commission recommendations on de-linking non-practising allowance (NPA) with the basic pay.

Besides, is heading a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Saadi Saanjh that helps the elderly get their eye surgeries done by providing free treatment and lenses.