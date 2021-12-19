Punjab polls: Kejriwal accepts Sidhu’s challenge, fields Mann for debate

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accepted the challenge given by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for a debate on liquor, mining and jobs in the state.

Asking Sidhu to fix the place and time for the debate, Kejriwal nominated AAP’s Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann for it, stating that the choice made more sense as even Sidhu is the state chief of Congress in Punjab.

“I accept Sidhu’s challenge for a debate and hope that the discussion is fruitful and on the various issues of development. Sidhu should choose the place and time,” Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi chief minister, told journalists at the Chandigarh airport.

The AAP supremo said the Congress had five years to develop Punjab, but they betrayed the people and did nothing except “drama and excuses”. Expressing grief over the sacrilege incident at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Kejriwal said the incident could be part of a conspiracy. “Some wrong forces are plotting to spoil the peace and tranquillity of Punjab,” he alleged, blaming the Congress government for the incident.

He said that if the culprits of the previous sacrilege cases had been punished severely, then no person would have dared to commit such a crime again. “I hope that the police will catch those who sent the criminal to Sri Harmandir Sahib for sacrilege at the earliest and punish all the conspirators behind it,” he said.