Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: Kejriwal accepts Sidhu’s challenge, fields Mann for debate
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: Kejriwal accepts Sidhu’s challenge, fields Mann for debate

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal accepted the challenge thrown by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for a debate on liquor, mining and jobs in the state
Asking Sidhu to fix the place and time for the debate, Kejriwal nominated AAP’s Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann for it. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 09:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accepted the challenge given by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for a debate on liquor, mining and jobs in the state.

Asking Sidhu to fix the place and time for the debate, Kejriwal nominated AAP’s Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann for it, stating that the choice made more sense as even Sidhu is the state chief of Congress in Punjab.

“I accept Sidhu’s challenge for a debate and hope that the discussion is fruitful and on the various issues of development. Sidhu should choose the place and time,” Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi chief minister, told journalists at the Chandigarh airport.

The AAP supremo said the Congress had five years to develop Punjab, but they betrayed the people and did nothing except “drama and excuses”. Expressing grief over the sacrilege incident at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Kejriwal said the incident could be part of a conspiracy. “Some wrong forces are plotting to spoil the peace and tranquillity of Punjab,” he alleged, blaming the Congress government for the incident.

RELATED STORIES

He said that if the culprits of the previous sacrilege cases had been punished severely, then no person would have dared to commit such a crime again. “I hope that the police will catch those who sent the criminal to Sri Harmandir Sahib for sacrilege at the earliest and punish all the conspirators behind it,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP