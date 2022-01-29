Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: SAD seeks transfer of intelligence officers
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: SAD seeks transfer of intelligence officers

In a complaint filed before the Election Commission, SAD demanded transfer of top intelligence wing officers, alleging they were “wrongfully helping” the ruling Congress ahead of Punjab polls
Former SAD minister Daljit Singh Cheema lodged the complaint before the Election Commission.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a complaint filed before the Election Commission (EC), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday demanded transfer of top intelligence wing officers of the Punjab Police, alleging that they were “wrongfully helping” the ruling Congress to boost its prospects in the upcoming state elections scheduled for February 20.

Later, addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Harcharan Singh Bains, who is the principal adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, alleged that the intelligence wing was being misused by the Congress government by placing it at the disposal of a private agency to illegally acquire inputs about prospective candidates of opposition parties and to threaten them to withdraw from the polls.

In the complaint lodged by SAD’s senior vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema, an alleged pro forma on which details of the candidates were sought was also submitted.

Demanding the transfer of all state intelligence officials, including the top two — additional director general of police (ADGP) Amardeep Singh Rai and inspector general (IG) Jatinder Singh Aulakh — for allegedly compromising the peace and security of the border state and indulging in malpractices, Bains demanded the EC’s intervention. “Every minute that passes without action mocks the democracy and the EC would lose its credibility,” he said.

ADGP, intelligence, Amardeep Rai refused to comment on the allegation, stating that he would have to read the complaint first.

