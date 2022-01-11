Punjab polls: Youth wing leaders revolt against AAP over tickets to turncoats

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership faced revolt by some of its youth leaders on Monday over the allocation of party tickets to turncoats.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, AAP’s Mohali district youth wing president Gurtej Singh Pannu claimed that the party claimed to be different, but had given tickets in 56 constituencies to political leaders who switched sides from other parties, within one or two days of their joining the party.

“Why were hardworking party workers ignored in Mohali and other places?” he asked.

Pannu was accompanied by Sheera Bhanboura, vice-president (Youth), AAP, Punjab, and Morha Singh Anjaan, founder member, among others.

They listed Majitha, Mohali, Jalandhar North, Bathinda Rural, Jalandhar West, Gurdaspur, Qadian, Bholath, Lambi, Ludhiana North, Dharamkot, Nakodar and Pathankot as the seats where party hoppers were fielded, ignoring deserving ticket aspirants from within the party.

Bhanboura said that tickets were being given to people having no commitment to the party’s ideology. “We had some hope from the AAP but Kejriwal and his aides are ruining everything,” they said, announcing their intent to intensify their agitation against Kejriwal and the Delhi unit of the party who were taking all decisions.

