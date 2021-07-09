Punjab power crisis worsens as Talwandi Sabo plant shuts down

The power crisis in Punjab worsened after the closure of the 1,980 MW Talwandi Sabo thermal plant on Friday.

After running at half load for two days, the plant’s only operational unit — out of the three — also tripped around 4pm. One of the units had broken down on March 8, and another went out of operation on July 4.

Already under pressure to meet the rising power demand for paddy sowing, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is imposing up to eight-hour power cuts across the state. Even the industrial sector is under a forced shutdown till July 11.

Even as one 210 MW unit of the Ropar thermal plant is expected to become operational on Saturday, after remaining closed for three days due to boiler leakage, the Talwandi Sabo plant shutdown is expected to lead to imposition of more power cuts on domestic consumers.

The power demand in the state — with restrictions on various consumers — is around 14,000 MW. On Thursday evening, there was a shortage of at least 1,550 MW during evening peak hours.

The total gross generation in Punjab on Friday afternoon stands reduced to 4,400 MW. The state thermal units are supplying 1,440 MW and total hydropower is 775 MW. The three private generators supply stands reduced to 1,850 MW, which is almost half of the installed capacity of 3,940 MW.

Assures to restart two units in three days

“Talwandi Sabo thermal plant has proved to be a major setback for PSPCL in this paddy season. Its only running unit (No. 2), which was running at half load of 315 MW, tripped on Friday. The plant has informed us that the unit will be restarted after three days. It has also given an assurance to restart Unit No. 1, which broke down on July 4, the same day,” said a PSPCL official, who did not wish to be named.

The officials said the plant’s Unit No. 3 has been non-operational since March 8, and it is the shortage of generation caused by it that is forcing PSPCL to impose power cuts.

Meanwhile, in a press release, PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director A Venu Parsad said that instructions have been issued for maintaining effective power supply amid a rising demand in the state.

The CMD said field officers have been told to visit villages daily till July 19 to meet sarpanches and farmer unions to listen to their grievances and take note of major works required. He said the power situation will improve with the onset of monsoon, as even production by Bhakra Beas Management Board is down by 600 MW.

Power expert VK Gupta said PSPCL’s over dependence on the private sector has proven dear to it. “Power purchase agreements are so flawed that they have no provision for penalty on plants for failing to provide power during peak season,” he said.