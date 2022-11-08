Punjab: Process to build Guru Nanak museum at Sultanpur Lodhi set in motion

The process to build museum on Guru Nanak, ‘Pind Babe Nanak Da’, at Sultanpur Lodhi has been finally set in motion with the Kapurthala deputy commissioner transferring ₹30 crore for land acquisition.

The Punjab government had announced the plan to construct the museum on the first Sikh master’s 550th birth anniversary celebrated in 2019. The project has been funded by the central government. The 553th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak will be celebrated on Tuesday.

Kapurthala deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said they have recently transferred ₹30 crore to the Sultanpur Lodhi sub divisional magistrate (SDM) to acquire nearly 43 acres of the land, where the museum will be built.

“The SDM has been directed to acquire the land and take its possession immediately so that the project is launched at the earliest,” he added.

‘First report of proposal submitted’

Punjab tourism director Karnesh Sharma said, “We have appointed a transactional adviser for the project who has submitted the first report of the proposal. We will float tenders very soon for hiring a consultant who will plan the design and civil construction works. We have also transferred funds to the Kapurthala administration for the land acquisition process.”

Bhupinder Singh, record keeper of Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, said nearly six acres of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee land was also needed to be acquired for the project. “We are in touch with the local administration for the same,” he added.

Kapurthala administration has identified land at least 43 acres at Macchijova and Taraf Hazi villages in Sultanpur Lodhi for acquisition.

The Centre had granted in-principle approval to Punjab for setting up the museum in April last year. The Punjab government had constituted a seven-member committee in August 2020 to finalise a concept note on setting up the heritage museum at Sultanpur Lodhi. As per the committee, the museum will be a replica of Rai-Bhoi-Di-Talwandi, the village where Guru Nanak Dev was born (now in Pakistan).

The committee had also prepared the concept for Pind Babe Nanak Da heritage village. According to the panel, the exterior of the village would be built of mud on similar lines as the 400-year-old village. The interior, however, will be studded with modern technology, depicting Guru Nanak’s life between 1469 and 1539.

“The new village will have 13 ‘pattiyan’ (mohallas) like Rai-Bhoi-Di-Talwandi. Named after historical Sikh figures, they will meet at ‘sath’ (centre), where Guru Nanak used to hold dialogue. The four phases of Guru Nanak’s life will be showcased,” the committee members said.

