Punjab promotions: 12 IPS officers made DIGs, 3 IGs

The Punjab government has promoted 12 IPS officers to the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG) of police and three to the rank of IG. The promotions were cleared on Friday, elevating the officers to level 13-A of the pay matrix. The officers promoted to the rank of DIGs include Snehdeep Sharma, Sandeep Goel and Jasdev Singh Sidhu of 2011 batch, and Dhruv Dahiya, Sandeep Kumar Garg, Gulneet Singh Khurana, Akhil Chaudhary and Amneet Kondal from the 2012 batch. Besides, Gurpreet Singh, Rupinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh and Harpreet Singh Jaggi (2012 batch) have also been promoted. Jagdale Nilambari Vijay, Rahul S, Bikram Pal Singh Bhatty and Rajpal Singh Sandhu from the 2008 batch have been promoted to the IG rank.

The government has promoted IG Kaustubh Sharma (2001 batch IPS) as ADGP.

3 IAS officers elevated

Three IAS officers of the 2010 batch have been promoted to the supertime scale (level 14) in the pay matrix with effect from January 1. They are Ghanshyam Thori, Kumar Amit, and Vimal Kumar Setia. An official spokesperson said that the three officers will be designated as secretaries to the state government. However, they will continue to work at their present posting in the higher scale till further orders.