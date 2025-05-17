Punjab raises dose against drug menace, launches drive to sensitise people

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal kicked off a month-long ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ from Langroya village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Friday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Manish Sisodia kicking off a month-long ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ from Langroya village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Friday. (HT Photo)

As part of this, AAP leaders, civil and police officials will visit every village across the state to sensitise people against drug abuse.

On Friday, Mann and Kejriwal visited Langroya village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district and Lakhanpal village in Jalandhar where they administered oath to people against drug abuse.

SBS Nagar’s Langroya declared 1st drug-free village

CM Mann also declared Langroya village of SBS Nagar drug free, the first such village in the state. During an interaction with Kejriwal, Langroya village sarpanch Gurdev Singh said his village remained one of the key hotspots of drug supply as people from other places used to come here to buy drugs.

“We have been working for the last five to six years to tackle this menace for which we formally passed a resolution against drug smugglers, improved the sports infrastructure and provided alternate sources of income to families whose only source of income was from selling drug. Ninety-nine percent of these families have completely stopped selling drugs,” he said.

CM Mann said the government had worked for over two years to prepare an inclusive roadmap to fight the drug menace.

“We planned the fight against drugs in a manner similar to fighting war at borders. We first identified drug supply chains, smugglers behind it and planned rehabilitation means to bring addicts back into mainstream,” said Mann.

He added that the oath administered to the people will make them act as gatekeepers against the drugs, not to allow sale of drugs, restrict entry of drug suppliers in the village and offer help to drug addicts, if any, in rehabilitation.

“After strenuous efforts, we managed to snap the supply line of drugs, big fishes involved in these heinous crimes were put behind the bars, rehabilitation of the drug victims was ensured and even the property of the drug smugglers was confiscated and destroyed,” he said.

10,000 drug smugglers arrested in 3 months: Kejriwal

Addressing the gathering at Langroya village, Kejriwal said in the last three months, nearly 10,000 drug smugglers have been arrested, of which 8,750 were big drug suppliers.

He added that time has come to take the war against drugs at village and street level so as to make it a mass movement.

“The state government has dismantled the backbone of the drug smuggling and its supply chain by launching a war against drugs three months ago. Now, with ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’, Punjab government will tour every village in the state and ask people to join government’s efforts to eradicate drugs from the state, besides appealing them to make their respective village drug free,” said Kejriwal, adding that interactions will be held in all 13,000 villages of the state.

“It is encouraging that the village panchayats are coming forward to help police and civil administration in the campaign. Earlier, the Bollywood movies were made to highlight the scourge of drugs but now the times have changed, and youth of the state are excelling in the arena of sports,” he said. He accused the previous regimes of patronising drug lords.

He also announced that in order to channelise the youth’s energy in a positive manner, the state government will construct a stadium in every village of the state and construct gyms in 3,000 villages.