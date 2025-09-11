Punjab, Rajasthan Police conduct raid at Bishnoi’s ancestral house in Abohar

Ferozepur: The Rajasthan Police, in coordination with Punjab Police, raided the ancestral house of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Dutarawali village at Abohar in Fazilka district on Wednesday to dismantle the gang’s extensive financial network, which is believed to be funded through extortion and other illegal activities. The Rajasthan Police, in coordination with Punjab Police, raided the ancestral house of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Dutarawali village at Abohar in Fazilka district on Wednesday to dismantle the gang’s extensive financial network, which is believed to be funded through extortion and other illegal activities.

The raid came hours after the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for a gun attack in Bikaner. Unknown assailants fired seven rounds at the homes of Congress leader and former Youth Congress district president Dhanpat Chayal and his brother, businessman Sukhdev Chayal, damaging doors, windows, walls, and shattering glass panels. Gang member Harry Boxer posted on social media, taking credit for the attack and issuing a chilling warning: “If you don’t fall in line, the next bullet will hit the chest”.

Authorities revealed that the Chayal brothers had received an extortion call days before the attack, from someone claiming to be gangster Rohit Godara, demanding ₹5 crore and threatening them with death if they failed to pay.

In the raid, Rajasthan Police extensively searched Bishnoi’s ancestral residence, interrogated relatives and documented properties and assets. Similar operations were conducted in the native villages of Bishnoi’s associates Rohit Godara, Amit Pandit, Kartik Jakhad, and Vishal Pachar.

A Rajasthan Police spokesperson called the raids a significant step toward dismantling the Bishnoi gang’s financial empire and weakening its terror network, which has been responsible for spreading fear through extortion and violent attacks across the region.