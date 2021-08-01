Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab records 83% dip in Covid deaths in a month

Punjab’s Covid deaths in July witnessed a dip of 83% as compared to June
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Punjab’s Covid deaths in July witnessed a dip of 83% as compared to June. According to official records, the state reported 241 Covid-related fatalities in July against 1,502 in June.

Analysis of the health department record revealed that the state reported eight deaths on an average a day in July. Besides, the state reported zero deaths thrice in the past one week.

The state also witnessed fewer infections in July. Against a total of 28,002 Covid cases in June, the state saw just 3,495 cases.

The active cases that were 1,501 on June 30 have now come down to 534.

53 fresh cases reported

The state on Saturday reported 53 fresh Covid cases, which took the total count to 5,99,104, while one coronavirus-related fatality pushed the toll to 16,293 in the state, according to a bulletin.

The number of active cases is 534, it said. Kapurthala reported nine cases, followed by five each in Amritsar and Jalandhar, the bulletin said.

With 60 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,82,277, it said.

A total of 1,21,29,632 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

