Punjab records deadliest day of pandemic as 142 lose lives

Punjab on Wednesday witnessed 142 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatalities due to the virus to date, with 22 people succumbing to the contagion in Gurdaspur district alone. Also, 6,472 fresh infections were detected across the state on Wednesday.

With Wednesday’s figures, the death toll has gone up to 8,772 while the cumulative tally has reached 3,58,186 infections, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state increased to 53,426 from 51,936 on Tuesday, the bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, 18 were reported from Amritsar district, 17 from Sangrur, 15 from Ludhiana, 12 from Mohali, 10 from Patiala, eight in Jalandhar, six in Ropar, five each in Ferozepur and in Hoshiarpur, four each in SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Fazilka, three in Tarn Taran and one each in Moga and Pathankot, it said.

Ludhiana saw the highest number of fresh cases at 952, followed by 867 in Mohali, 614 in Jalandhar, 597 in Patiala and 501 in Amritsar, among other districts. As many as 5,272 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,95,988, the bulletin said.

There are 97 critical patients in the state who are on ventilator support, while 700 are on oxygen support, it said. As many as 80,860 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday.

Mohali tops in positivity rate

Mohali once again witnessed highest positivity ratio with 25.01% of the samples taken found infected with the virus. Muktsar’s positivity ration was 19.75%, followed by 18.27 % in Mansa and 16.95% in Fazilka.

Box

No OPDs, all beds at GMCs

reserved for Covid patients

Chandigarh Punjab Government on Wednesday decided to suspend OPDs in state’s all three medical colleges and hospitals at Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot till further orders and reserve all the beds in these facilities for Covid patients. However, emergency services will continue.

In a meeting to review the situation of oxygen availability and other requirements, Punjab medical education and research minister OP Soni instructed the authorities that prompt action is needed if any eventuality comes up pertaining to oxygen or any other medical essential supplies. He said oxygen shortage, if any, should be immediately taken up with the higher authorities so that steps can be taken. Soni directed principal secretary, medical education and research, to reserve 75 beds in Advanced Cancer Centre, Bathinda, for Covid patients. He also apprised that 900 beds are being added at medical colleges and hospitals. The work on installation of oxygen tanks and generation plants is being expedited throughout the state. He also ordered to regularly audit the supply, availability, and usage of oxygen to tap any leakage or pressure drops.

