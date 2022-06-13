Punjab road mishap: Two couples killed, drivers injured as their cars collide near Harike

Two couples were killed while the two drivers were injured when their cars collided on the Amritar-Bathinda highway near Harike Pattan town in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Jobanjeet Singh, 28, and his wife Pawandeep Kaur, 26, of Baba Bakala village in Amritsar, and Manjit Singh, 45, and his wife Arwinder Kaur, 43, of Barnala district. Jobanjeet and Pawandeep had got married about six months ago, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place around 7 am. According to police, Pawitter Singh of Mehta village in Amritsar was driving a Maruti Swift car in which Jobanjeet and his wife were travelling to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot to collect a degree certificate. Raghubir Singh of Barnala was driving the other car —Maruti 800 —in which Manjit and Arwinder were travelling to Amritsar to get some medicines.

When the Swift car reached the Harike bypass, the driver was forced to suddenly slam the brakes to avoid hitting a motorcyclist crossing the road, said police. As the driver lost control of the vehicle, it overturned and jumped on to the other side of the highway, hitting the other car that was coming from the opposite side, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both couples died on the spot while the drivers were injured and rushed to Sarhali and Patti civil hospitals.

Police have registered a case for rash driving against the Swift driver, Pawitter Singh. Harike station house officer (SHO) Harjit Singh said they were trying to find who was crossing the road in a negligent manner when the driver applied the brakes.