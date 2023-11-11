An over-speeding bus of Punjab Roadways mowed down a woman to death at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road near Veer Palace on Friday.

Punjab Roadways bus mows down woman to death in Ludhiana (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman was riding pillion on bike driven by one of her tenants Dharmendra and was returning from civil hospital after seeing a doctor when the bus hit the bike. Dharmendra, who was riding the bike, escaped with minor injuries.

The victim has been identified as Dharmsheela, 35, of Jamalpur.

Dharmendra said that when they were returning home, he had put on the headphones to answer a call. A Punjab Roadways bus hit the bike from behind following which they fell on the road. He fell on the other side of the road and suffered minor injuries, while Dharamsheela was crushed under the rear tyres of the bus and died on the spot.

The police lodged an FIR against the bus driver Randhir Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO at Jamalpur police station, said that the police are investigating to know the reason behind the mishap. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed at the spot.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!