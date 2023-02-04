Punjab Roadways driver, conductor caught with 60 kg poppy husk in Chandigarh

The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of Chandigarh Police on Friday arrested a Punjab Roadways bus driver and conductor for smuggling 60 kg poppy husk from Rajasthan in their bus.

The driver was identified as Gurpreet Singh, 32, of Mohali and conductor as Jaswant Singh, 40, of Sangrur.

An ANTF team was on patrolling duty near the Sector-43 ISBT on Friday, when they spotted the duo walking towards the nearby forest area with plastic bags on their heads. On suspicion, both were stopped for checking and 60 kg poppy husk was recovered from their possession. The roadways bus used to smuggle the contraband was also impounded.

Police said the duo had been assigned the Chandigarh-Jaipur route by Punjab Roadways. They had been buying poppy husk from Jaipur at ₹2,800 per kg and selling it in Mohali, Chandigarh, Kharar and Sangrur for up to ₹4,500 per kg.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered in police station sector 36, Chandigarh.