Punjab Roadways employees await salary, to hold protest on February 16

Contractual and regular employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways, and PRTC have announced to launch a state-wide protest and shut the bus stands on February 16 for nearly two hours over the non-payment of their salaries.

The employees alleged that they not received the salary for January as well as 20% of December month, following which they will mark protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to show their resentment.

The association’s senior vice president Harkesh Kumar Vicky said, “The Punjab government just to create its vote bank has given free travel facilities to females but the government is struggling to release the funds for roadways.”

The way the PRTC and Punjab roadways are being operated will soon go off-road lacking maintenance, he added.

He alleged that government deliberately wants to abolish government departments. It wants to give benefits to private houses. Due to lack of money, spare parts are not reaching the workshops of PRTC and Punbus on time due to which the buses remain stationed at depots.

“Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar claimed that Punjab Roadways is in 41% profit as compared to the previous government. But we have been waiting for dues since March 2020,” said Harkesh Kumar.

Speaking on the issue, Jagtar Singh, senior joint secretary of the association, said, “If our demands would not met, the employee’s union will intensify its protest. The salaries of the employees are already very low.”

A regular employee seeking anonymity said, “We are receiving the salary in instalments. In the month of January, we received December month’s salary in instalments. First, we received 60% and then 20% of the salary of, and still, 20% is pending. The salary for January month is 100% pending.”