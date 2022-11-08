Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Roadways, PRTC, Punbus unions seek revocation of kilometre scheme

Punjab Roadways, PRTC, Punbus unions seek revocation of kilometre scheme

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 01:25 AM IST

The Punjab Roadways, PRTC and Punbus contract workers’ union warn the state government to revoke the kilometre scheme otherwise they will start statewide protests

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Resham Singh Gill, state president of the Punjab Roadways, PRTC and Punbus contract workers’ union, claimed that the government is promoting privatisation by initiating a kilometre scheme. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Punjab Roadways, PRTC and Punbus contract workers’ union warn the state government to revoke the kilometre scheme otherwise they will start statewide protests. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Resham Singh Gill, state president of the Punjab Roadways, PRTC and Punbus contract workers’ union, claimed that the government is promoting privatisation by initiating a kilometre scheme in which private buses will start running.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP